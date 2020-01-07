who says baths are just for kids

Allergies are a pain Why bath items dont just have to be for kids. Allergies are a pain

I make all my products coconut, walnut and pecan free.

All my life I have been allergic to coconut to the point it has stopped me from working particular jobs. Its amazing after you read labels, how many items contain coconut.

From bath bombs to your favorite hand soap and shampoo.

I have created a way to still enjoy these bath time items without the body rash of a allergic reaction.

Yes my items don't bubble or foam. Why? You ask....because I've taken coconut out a natural foam lather agent.