who says baths are just for kids
bath salts, bath bombs, soap &
candies, brownies, and tinctures
Do you have long days and just need to relax? Well I have the items for you!
Bath salts
sugar scrubs
shower melts
bath bombs
lotions
I make all my products coconut, walnut and pecan free.
All my life I have been allergic to coconut to the point it has stopped me from working particular jobs. Its amazing after you read labels, how many items contain coconut.
From bath bombs to your favorite hand soap and shampoo.
I have created a way to still enjoy these bath time items without the body rash of a allergic reaction.
Yes my items don't bubble or foam. Why? You ask....because I've taken coconut out a natural foam lather agent.
Quality should never be a compromise. From the most popular oils and new smells, to the best cbd and tinctures we bring it all to you! We are committed to helping you feel relaxed and maintain your self care.
We want you to be completely happy with your shopping experience from order to delivery. If you have questions about our products, delivery, or shipping, get in touch!
